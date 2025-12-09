The U.S. Naval Academy’s uniform for Saturday’s Army-Navy game pay homage to the U.S. Navy’s original six frigates from the service’s 250-year history.

The Under Armour-made football jerseys and helmets include elements that honor the USS Chesapeake, USS Congress, USS Constellation, USS President, USS United States and USS Constitution, the only remaining frigate of them all and the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

The font for the jersey’s wordmark and numbers are inspired by the “Act to Provide Naval Armament” document that authorized the invention of the first fleet.

The U.S. Naval Academy's helmet for this year's Army-Navy game features an image of the USS Constitution seen on the left side. (Army-Navy game)

The Navy’s original frigates are also represented through six ropes woven into the sleeves and collars of the uniform, with 250 knots that embody the service’s anniversary.

The Under Armour logo on the uniform is also adorned with copper, a nod to the chemical element that was pivotal in the construction of the six frigates, which were draped in copper to protect the wooden hulls from marine damage.

The USS Constitution, which was undefeated in battle, utilized 12,000 feet of copper for its lower hull and thousands of copper nails to extend its life at sea.

The stone-colored pants of the this year’s uniform recall the uniform of sailors during the time of the original frigates and are emblazoned with six ropes for the six frigates and 126 knots for the 126th Army-Navy game.

The copper-colored helmet is intricately detailed with a sketch of the USS Constitution on one side and “USN” on the other side.

Splitting the helmet down the middle is a wooden plank displaying six ropes with 126 knots, again in commemoration of the 126th Army-Navy game.

A hype video that accompanied the uniform release page depicts the USS Constitution firing its cannons alongside the other five original frigates, with intermittent clips of a Navy Midshipmen football player donning the new uniform.

The Army-Navy game will be held Saturday, Dec. 13, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, and will be broadcast on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.