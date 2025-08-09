Sections
Iraq and Afghanistan vets mull VA, Pentagon changes under Trump admin
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Kyleanne Hunter talks about concerns in her group about staffing and policy shifts at the VA and DOD.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
Iraq and Afghanistan vets issues at the forefront | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.9.25
Protect Yourself from Disaster Fraud — Money Minute
Next step for the PACT Act — Iraq and Afghanistan vets watching law’s evolution
As recent wars fade away, drive to keep vets issues at the forefront
Defense Leaders Series: Elbit America's Erik Fox talks about the need for constant innovation
Credit on the Mend: How to Keep Improving — Money Minute
What issues are top priority for vet advocacy groups when Congress returns to session?
Veterans of Foreign Wars executive director talks VA communication
How can advocacy groups bring vets' issues to the forefront of public consciousness?
New administration spells changes for vets | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.2.25
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
The U.S. shift towards drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.26.25
Are drones the new standard squad weapon?
"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
Trending Now
Recruit at Naval Station Great Lakes dies
Navy announces 2026 chief petty officer selections
Hegseth reposts video featuring pastors against women’s voting rights
Northrop Grumman drops strike fighter concept art on website
Future destroyer to be named after Marine Medal of Honor recipient