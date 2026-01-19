Sections
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Is a glut of massive military projects amounting to overload? A congressman talks through whether ideas like the ‘Golden Fleet’ are hampering the ‘Golden Dome.’
8 hours ago
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Next steps for the ‘Golden Dome’ in Congress
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Sailors, shipbuilding and the state of US seapower | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.2.26
‘A threat to the homeland’ - the Navy’s role in controversial boat strikes
Explosions seen in Caracas as US forces capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
The state of US hypersonic capabilities | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.13.25
Honoring accomplishment and courage: profiles of the 2023 Service Members of the Year
US Navy leaders embrace Trump-class battleships
Naval Station Norfolk sailor found dead in building
Ex-Navy SEAL convicted for plot to kill officers at California protest
Lockheed delivered record 191 F-35s as it cleared out TR-3 backlog
Navy must take risks, act like the US is at war, says Phelan