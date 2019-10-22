WASHINGTON―The U.S. Senate unanimously approved North Macedonia accession to NATO in a 91-2 vote Tuesday, meaning the small Balkan nation is a step closer to becoming NATO’s 30th member.

The decision marked a victory for Skopje after the European Union decided not to initiate membership talks with it earlier in the week. But it also sends a broader message of support to Europe and deterrence to Europe, said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

“This lays out a template to all Europeans, that they’re welcome, that the door is open, that we want them to join NATO,” Risch told reporters Tuesday. “The Russians hate this sort of thing, they hate an increase in the size of NATO, but we want the Europeans to be encouraged.”

The lone “no” votes came from Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee, two libertarian-leaning Republicans. Several of the Democrats running for president were absent for the vote.

NATO member states and North Macedonia signed an agreement clearing the way for membership after the country officially changed its name from “Macedonia” in February. Greece had blocked its neighbor’s NATO membership since 2008, saying use of “Macedonia” implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and usurped ancient Greek heritage.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said OCt. 4 at the at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly win London that “NATO’s door remains open.” Montenegro became the 29th member of our Alliance two years ago, and Georgia is expected to become a member of NATO, though no timeline’s been set.

When North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev hosted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Oct. 4, Zaev said the country planned to make its defense budget 2 percent of its GDP by 2024, if not sooner. The country also contributed troops to fight alongside U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Pompeo, at the time, cautioned Skopje to be vigilant against malign influences from beyond its borders. “The hearts and minds of North Macedonia citizens should guide your country forward, not Russian bots and trolls on social media,” Pompeo said.