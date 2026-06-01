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Check out a hydrofoil drone that takes off and lands on the water
Check out a hydrofoil drone that takes off and lands on the water
Regent Defense shows off its new hydrofoil drone that can loiter in the water, take off and fly at low altitude, then land again on the surface after a mission.
6 hours ago
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