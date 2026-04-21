The U.S. Navy successfully demonstrated a new standoff strike weapon earlier this month with the aim of extending the strike range of carrier-based fighter aircraft.

The munition, called the GBU-75 Joint Direct Attack Munition Long Range, or JDAM-LR, was operated from an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter during testing at the Navy’s Point Mugu Sea Range, California.

The JDAM-LR builds on the existing Joint Direct Attack Munition, a Boeing-developed guidance kit that converts unguided “dumb” bombs into precision-guided munitions. Standard JDAMs rely on a tail control system and GPS while functioning as gravity bombs with ranges of roughly 15 nautical miles, depending on release conditions.

The long-range variant is an upgraded version of this guidance kit that adds a compact propulsion system, including a small Kratos-made turbojet engine and deployable wings by Ferra Engineering, that extend the bomb’s range to hundreds of miles.

The system is designed to integrate with existing aircraft already capable of hosting JDAM weapons, which allows for rapid fielding.

The JDAM-LR’s successful flight demonstrations included validating safe separation from aircraft, testing its ability to conduct controlled flight while navigating to its target, and ensuring compatibility with existing onboard systems, according to an April 20 Navy release.

A Navy F/A-18 carries the new JDAM-LR variant during a test in early April. (U.S. Navy)

The April 1 test involving the F/A-18 Super Hornet saw the munition fly approximately 200 nautical miles in 34 minutes and strike within meters of its intended target, according to Boeing.

For the next test, on April 3, teams flew a second planned flight profile that included altitude changes and weapon maneuvering, while the rest of the flight remained similar.

Capt. Sarah Abbott, the program manager for Precision Strike Weapons (PMA-201), said the capability allows pilots to “engage targets from significantly safer distances, maintaining a tactical advantage in contested environments.”

In a company statement, Boeing said that the extended-range capability provides a low-cost option for long-range strike missions and builds on existing inventory.

“This weapon brings the cruise missile concept to the JDAM family at a lower cost, enabling large production quantities,” said Boeing’s Bob Ciesla, Precision Engagement Systems vice president, in a statement.

The JDAM-LR team is now focused on additional testing and integration efforts as the Navy moves toward operational deployment of the capability.