Military family reunion takes center stage at State of the Union

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address featured a military family reunion as part of his address to the nation, drawing cheers and chants of “U-S-A” from lawmakers and dignitaries in the House chamber.

The reveal came near the end of the speech, as Trump was speaking of the “heavy burden” overseas wars have placed on military families.

“Especially spouses like Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her 2 children — 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan,” Trump said, pointing to the family in the crowd above the house floor. “Amy works full time, and volunteers countless hours helping other military families. For the past 7 months, she has done it all while her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, is in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East.”

State of the Union speech to feature stories of several veterans, military families The guests are expected to help the president highlight themes of national security and economic recovery in his national address.

Trump noted that the children “have not seen their father’s face in many months” and their sacrifice, like that of other military families, helps contribute to national security.

Then the president revealed his surprise.

“I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment, and he is here with us tonight,” Trump announced as Williams, with the 82nd Airborne Division, walked into the chamber and embraced his wife. “We couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Williams son giggled as his father hugged his mother, and as the crowd of lawmakers stood in loud celebration.

Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, @82ndABNDiv, was just reunited with his family at the #StateofTheUnion. They represent our great Army families & the sacrifices they make on behalf of the nation. We are honored to have Soldiers like Williams in our ranks. #SOTU2020 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/JjESFedQXT — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 5, 2020

The moment was one of several military-themed personal anecdotes in the speech, which have become a staple of the annual speech. Earlier in the evening, Trump recognized former Tuskegee Airmen Charles McGee, who celebrated his 100th birthday in December and was featured at the Super Bowl coin toss on Sunday. That shout-out similarly drew resounding applause.

The veteran and military stories were also among the few bipartisan moments in the speech, which drew frequent cheers from Republicans but audible boos from Democrats as Trump spoke about his plans for immigration, health care and education policy.