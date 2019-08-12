The Department of Defense announced today the death of a Marine who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Gunnery Sergeant Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35, of Mancos, Colorado, died August 10, 2019, after being engaged by enemy small arms fire while conducting combat operations. This incident is under investigation.

Koppenhafer was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Koppenhafer was part of the Inherent Resolve coalition, which is tasked with ensuring the defeat of the Islamic State.

Since ISIS’ territorial defeat in eastern Syria, the terror group has shifted back to insurgency tactics in the region. U.S. forces in northeastern Syria faced a car bomb attack in January, for instance, in an area that was liberated from ISIS back in February 2016.

3rd Cavalry soldiers helped defeat the Islamic State during their recent deployment.

American forces have suffered two hostile deaths during the Inherent Resolve mission this year, and 16 over the course of the entire operation, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

A suicide bomber killed an Army special operator and Navy cryptologic technician in Manbij, Syria, in early January. A DoD civilian was also killed in the blast.

A British and American special operator were killed in March 2018 by the accidental detonation of explosives carried by coalition forces, rather than in a roadside bomb as previously believed.

There have been nine U.S. troops wounded in action this year, and 79 over the course of Inherent Resolve, according to DCAS.