Frank Welch, who served as Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard during the service’s post-9/11 transformation, died June 25 at his home in Spotsylvania, Virginia. He was 65.

Welch was the Coast Guard’s ninth top enlisted chief, serving as MCPOCG from October 2002 to June 2006, a period when the Coast Guard joined the Department of Homeland Security, established specialized units to engage in high threat operations, deployed to support Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, responded to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and reorganized into sectors.

He served as senior enlisted adviser to then Commandant Adm. Thomas Collins, providing insight on major issues facing the enlisted force, including personnel concerns and challenges with the service’s aging equipment and work and living conditions.

Welch enlisted in the Coast Guard in November 1979, serving as quartermaster aboard four cutters and as officer in charge of two, the coastal patrol boats Sockeye and Point Chico. He later served as command master chief for the Ninth District — now the Great Lakes District — and school chief of the Chief Petty Officer Academy in Petaluma, California.

In a Coast Guard-wide message Friday to service members, Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday and MCPOCG Phillip Waldron described Welch as a “visionary leader and driving force” behind initiatives that shaped the modern Coast Guard workforce, including the creation of the Senior Enlisted Command Master Chief Course and the consolidation of the Chief Petty Officer Academy at Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma.

During his career, Welch earned the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Meals, two Coast Guard Commendation Medals, a Navy Commendation Medal and other personal awards. He was named Coast Guardsman of the Year in 1991 for his work while serving as an underway navigation and visual communications instructor and training liaison officer at Fleet Training Unit U.S. Atlantic Fleet.

Welch spent the past decade working as director of corporate business development for PD Systems, a government contractor that provides logistics, engineering and administrative services.

Welch was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, and grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was active in sports, scouting and outdoor activities. During high school, he was voted “Most Courteous Boy” — a characteristic his obituary said remained a hallmark “throughout his earthly life.”

He is survived by his wife, Mari Lynn Welch, son, John Allyn Welch, father, John Welch, and two goddaughters, according to his obituary.

In posts on social media, former colleagues and family members remembered a man who served as a mentor and leader to the force.

“I’m deeply saddened,” wrote Vince Patton, who served as the eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, in a Facebook post announcing Welch’s death. “Frank relieved me as MCPOCG in October, 2002. He was indeed a true friend and was admired by many.”

Visitation will be held at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home in Alexandria, Virginia, at 4 p.m. on July 6, followed by a brief memorial service at 6 p.m.

Welch will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.