The Pentagon announced a new military decoration that will recognize service members stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the Trump administration’s effort to bolster border security.

A U.S. defense official confirmed to Military Times the veracity of a memorandum regarding the medal that began circulating online several days ago.

“Effective immediately, the Mexican Border Defense Medal (MBDM), is hereby established to recognize Service members deployed to the U.S. international border with Mexico for DoD support to United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP),” a memo uploaded to the Navy subreddit reads.

Previously, service members collaborating with CBP were awarded the Armed Forces Service Medal, but the Mexican Border Defense Medal will take its place, according to the memo.

Military personnel qualify for the medal if they have been “permanently assigned, attached, or detailed to a unit that deployed” in support of a military operation supporting CBP within 100 nautical miles of the U.S.-Mexico border after Jan. 20, 2025, when President Trump assumed office.

Military personnel must have operated within Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California or the adjacent U.S. waters out to 24 nautical miles, the memo said.

Service members and veterans can apply to have their Armed Forces Service Medal swapped out with the Mexican Border Defense Medal, but they are not allowed to possess both at once.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 to deter the “unlawful mass migration” of illegal aliens into the United States by deploying supplemental military personnel along the Southern Border, among other strategies.

Over the last eight months, the administration has ramped up its border security mission.

U.S. Northern Command established Joint Task Force-Southern Border on March 14, 2025, to lead immigration enforcement efforts.

As of July 2, approximately 8,500 military personnel were attached to the task force.

The administration has also deployed the U.S. Navy to intercept and halt the flow of illicit drugs into the country.

On Aug. 11, U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Sampson, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, intercepted 1,296 pounds of cocaine from a drug smuggling vessel.

