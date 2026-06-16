Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Westerberg knows how to grin and bear it.

After a successful 38-year career in dentistry in Southern California, Westerberg wasn’t quite ready to put down his scalers. Watching his son graduate as a U.S. Navy officer inspired Westerberg in 2022 — at the age of 64 — to also pursue a commission in the sea service.

Now, at the age of 67, the naval officer has become the oldest recipient on record to earn the Fleet Marine Force qualification insignia pin, according to a recent release.

Attainment of the FMFQO designation signifies that a Navy officer has achieved a level of excellence and proficiency in Marine Corps operations and indicates a fundamental understanding of a Marine Air Ground Task Force mission effectiveness and command survivability, according to the Marine Corps.

The officer dedicated months of early mornings and weekends to studying for the exams and working on the paperwork that the FMF pin requires, a workload Westerberg shouldered despite seemingly putting the final touches on a long career. The dentist is preparing to leave the Navy later this year.

“The FMF pin helped me see beyond the dental chair,” said Westerberg. “Where my Marines are going, what they’re preparing for ... that made me better.

“I would encourage anyone to better themselves and always strive to do a step up from what your comfort level is. Be uncomfortable and take that step.”

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.