A U.S. judge ordered on Monday the release of a Kentucky woman who was accused of vandalism at the World War II Memorial ‌in Washington last week, court records showed.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, criticized the order that led to the release of the woman, Melissa Farris, 41, who was taken ​into custody last week and charged with two felony counts.

Court documents showed Farris agreed to conditions of her release, including surrendering her passport and not leaving the continental U.S. unless approved by court.

The Justice Department urged a reconsideration of Monday’s order and said the woman was “a risk of flight.”

The World War II Memorial was vandalized with bubbly soap and graffiti on Thursday. The fountain bubbled over with suds and the words “Clean ​hands Dirty $” were painted on one surface, splattering the area with red and green paint.

In earlier videos posted to her Facebook ​account, Farris recorded herself spray painting the memorial. She described ⁠herself on social media as a “pirate captain” who is “panhandling for America.”

Melissa Farris, the Kentucky woman who was charged with two felony counts in connection with the vandalism at the World War II Memorial on Aug. 13, 2026, in this image obtained from social media. (Screenshot released by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro via Reuters)

In Facebook posts, Farris had said she was planning the Aug. 13 action to draw attention to U.S. tax dollars not being spent on ordinary Americans and ​to what she alleged were corporate ​racketeering, embezzlement and slave labor ⁠practices, among other issues.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3.

Pirro ​has recently drawn ⁠President Donald Trump’s anger for dropping charges against four people the Justice Department had accused of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool after Trump oversaw renovations of the pool.

The pool’s condition soon deteriorated, with a peeling liner and algae blooms. When dropping the vandalism charges, Pirro blamed the deterioration on faulty installation. Trump said she ​had “folded like an umbrella.”​