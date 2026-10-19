A U.S. airman died from injuries sustained during a college football pre-game demonstration over the weekend.

Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, fell from the stadium’s rafters during a rappelling demonstration before a football game Saturday between the University of Texas at San Antonio and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Videos taken by spectators at UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces & Veterans game show Patterson wearing combat fatigues and rappelling down to midfield from the Alamodome’s rafters before falling onto the field at full speed, feet first. Subsequent videos show medical personnel assisting the airman on the field before he was transported to a local hospital.

Representatives of UTSA and the Navy met with Alamodome management, local authorities, the American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti and a working group to discuss next steps, according to a UTSA statement.

The groups decided to continue the game shortly after the incident to mitigate speculation about Patterson’s medical status and to avoid additional distress for his family. The conference also wanted to adhere to the military’s next-of-kin notification and identification process.

Around 11:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, confirmed that Patterson died at the hospital.

The 6th Combat Training Squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base, but Detachment 2, Patterson’s unit, is housed at JBSA.

“This tragedy is felt deeply across the 57th Wing,” Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, 57th Wing commander, said in an Air Force release on Sunday. The release identified the airman as Patterson.

“Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him,” Mills continued. “Our team is now focused on standing beside Ian’s family, loved ones, and fellow Airmen as we navigate this profound loss together.”

Four service members, including Patterson, were scheduled to participate in the rappelling demonstration. Those who participated were from Detachment 2 in the 6th Combat Training Squadron, trained in rappelling from heights of 100 feet or more. The rafters at Alamodome are around 170 feet above the stadium floor.

Patterson, who hailed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, served for 15 years. His decorations include the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, as well as the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal, each with one oak leaf cluster.

He was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the headquarters level in 2022.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to the release.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.