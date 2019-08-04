BILLINGS, Mont. — The U.S. Navy has commissioned a warship named after Montana’s largest city.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester addressed the ceremony.

At 388 feet long, the Billings can exceed 40 knots and primarily is designed to conduct anti-submarine, anti-mine and surface warfare close to shore.

Built by a team led by Lockheed Martin Corp., the Billings will be based at Florida’s Naval Station Mayport.

Its motto: “Big Sky Over Troubled Waters.”