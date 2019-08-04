BILLINGS, Mont. — The U.S. Navy has commissioned a warship named after Montana’s largest city.
The Billings, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, was commissioned in a Saturday ceremony in Key West, Florida.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester addressed the ceremony.
At 388 feet long, the Billings can exceed 40 knots and primarily is designed to conduct anti-submarine, anti-mine and surface warfare close to shore.
Built by a team led by Lockheed Martin Corp., the Billings will be based at Florida’s Naval Station Mayport.
Its motto: “Big Sky Over Troubled Waters.”
The LCS will pick up a mission held by Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates until 2015.
