CASTINE, Maine — Maine Maritime Academy is closer to getting millions of dollars for the acquisition of a new training vessel.

The U.S. Senate has advanced a funding bill authored by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine that includes $300 million for the ship. Collins says a new ship would be “capable of meeting the demands of the rigorous instruction students receive.”

Many Maine Maritime Academy students go on to serve in the military or work in marine industries after their training.

US Coast Guard is investigating a Maine distress call’s legitimacy The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the possibility that a distress call about a capsized boat off the coast of southern Maine was a hoax.

Academy president William Brennan says the funding for the new vessel would help replace the academy’s aging training ship, the TS State of Maine, with a more modern one.