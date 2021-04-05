Navy fires CO of Fleet Readiness Centers

The commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Centers was relieved of duty Monday, Navy officials said.

Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander of Naval Air Systems, relieved Rear Adm. Trent Demoss “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” according to Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, the Navy’s chief spokesman.

“The Navy Inspector General is investigating this matter, and we will not comment on an ongoing investigation,” Brown said.

No additional information was immediately provided. However, USNI News is reporting that Demoss’ ouster came after a preliminary review into a sexual harassment allegation against him.

The Navy said the Fleet Readiness Centers’ vice commander will step into Demoss’ role until a permanent replacement is found.

“Capt. Christopher Couch, COMFRC vice commander, assumed temporary responsibilities as the commander until a replacement is identified,” Brown said in a statement. “Demoss is currently assigned to NAVAIR headquarters.”

Demoss had led COMFRC since August 2020, and previously served as the command’s vice commander starting in May 2019, according to his biography. He also was the military production director for COMFRC starting in October 2014, before becoming the executive officer and subsequently the commanding officer for Fleet Readiness Center Southeast.

Demoss was commissioned in 1991 and was designated an aerospace engineering duty officer the following year.

The Navy has a total of eight Fleet Readiness Centers in the United States and Japan, which provide maintenance, repai and overhaul to U.S. Navy aircraft, engines and other equipment.