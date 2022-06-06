The Navy has identified the pilot who was killed in the crash of a F/A-18E Super Hornet in California Friday.

Lt. Richard Bullock, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, was conducting a routine training mission at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time when the aircraft crashed in a remote area near Trona.

“The incident is currently under investigation and the scene of the crash is secured by Navy and local authorities while recovery efforts are ongoing,” the Navy said in a statement Sunday. “The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt. Bullock.”

No civilians were harmed in the crash. Trona is a Mojave Desert community in northwestern San Bernardino County, about 140 miles southeast of Lemoore. No other details were provided.