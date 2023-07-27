The Navy’s annual command climate surveys will now occur at the same time each year across the fleet, from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, according to a policy change announced this summer.

Having commands across the fleet administer command climate surveys and other assessment tools during that time, instead of at varying times annually, falls in line with a Pentagon policy directing the change, officials said.

Known in military-speak as the Defense Organization Climate Survey, command climate surveys allow sailors to sound off on what they like and don’t like about their command.

Such assessments “provide feedback on climate and culture, which empowers leaders to facilitate prevention activities, improve climate, support Navy personnel and strengthen readiness,” a Navy fact sheet on the program change states.

Along with the command climate survey, commands are asking sailors to take its health of the force and workplace and gender relations surveys in 2023 as part of the assessment season.

As part of the policy change, all Navy commands will have to conduct a climate survey in the new “fielding window,” even if they conducted such a survey in the past year, according to the Navy.

A command climate assessment must take place within 90 days of a change of command, according to the Navy, and new commanders should review the past year’s assessments as part of their assumption of command.

While participation in the assessments is not mandatory, commands should encourage sailors and civilian members to take part and provide them opportunities to take the surveys during working hours, the Navy said.

The sea service’s fact sheet reminds commanders that ordering their sailors to take the surveys “is unlawful.”

“Mandatory survey participation typically results in unreliable data,” according to the fact sheet. “People who are forced to participate in an opinion survey may either respond with information they think the survey organizers want to hear, or be overly negative because they are being forced to participate.”

