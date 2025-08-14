The U.S. Navy issued a strong statement repudiating Chinese claims regarding its military deterring a U.S. vessel near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

A spokesperson for the Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Wednesday that the U.S. Navy destroyer, Higgins, entered China’s territorial waters unlawfully and without authorization from the Chinese government, according to several news outlets. The command claimed it “drove away” Higgins, as its alleged actions violated China’s security and undermined peace, reports said.

The U.S. Navy unequivocally denied the report.

“China’s statement about this mission is false,” said Cmdr. Megan Greene, spokesperson for the U.S. 7th Fleet. “USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducted this FONOP [freedom of navigation operations] in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations.”

China, Taiwan and the Philippines all claim ownership of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, with Taiwan and China requiring notification from a vessel conducting an “innocent passage” through the area, the statement said.

But such a requirement violates international law and is not required according to the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, which says all ships and warships are allowed to “enjoy the right of innocent passage” through a territorial sea, Green said.

The unlawful requirement threatens the freedom of the seas, according to the 7th Fleet statement.

“The United States is defending its right to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Higgins did here,” Greene said. “Nothing China says otherwise will deter us.”

The contested encounter came a day after two Chinese military vessels crashed into each other after pursuing a Philippine Coast Guard vessel 10.5 miles east of Scarborough Shoal.

A China Coast Guard vessel and People’s Liberation Army Navy ship collided after the Philippine Coast Guard deployed to the area for patrol.

The Philippines Department of National Defense released a statement on X denouncing Chinese military behavior as “atrocious and inane.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.