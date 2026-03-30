The U.S. Navy officially commissioned its newest nuclear attack submarine during a Saturday ceremony at Boston Harbor, the service announced.

The USS Massachusetts, — which weighs 7,800 tons and is 377 feet long — is the 12th Virginia-class submarine and the fifth to be named after the U.S. state.

“To the crew, the plank owners, the ‘Iron Patriots’ of the USS Massachusetts, we did it,” said Cmdr. Michael Siedsma, the Massachusetts’ commanding officer. ”I am amazed and humbled by what we have accomplished."

The submarine was christened at Newport News Shipbuilding yard in Newport News, Virginia, on May 6, 2023.

Prior to the newest iteration, the most recent Navy vessel named after the New England state was a battleship that contributed to military campaigns in the Pacific between 1943 and 1945 and garnered 11 battle stars during its World War II deployment.

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Virginia-class submarines offer a range of enhanced littoral and offensive capabilities, according to the Navy, including a reconfigurable torpedo room that can accommodate Special Operations Forces engaged in long deployments and offer off-board payload capabilities.

The U.S. Navy has three other classes of submarines in service, including the Ohio-class, Los-Angeles class and Seawolf-class.

An Ohio-class submarine launched over two dozen Tomahawk missiles into Iran during Operation Midnight Hammer on June 21, 2025, as part of a U.S. military offensive against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Los Angeles-class submarines have served for 40 years and is now in the process of being phased out by the Navy. Virginia-class submarines are set to replace them.

The Massachusetts is the 5th Block IV Virginia-class submarine, which can go longer between depot maintenance and offer an increased number of deployments compared to its predecessors, according to the Navy.

Blocks 1-III Virginia-class submarines are slated for four depot maintenance availabilities and 14 deployments.

The U.S. Navy is currently in the midst of production on further reinforcements for the “Silent Service.”

The Columbia-class submarine is expected to be delivered by 2028, according to a 2025 report from Congress.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.