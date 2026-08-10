The U.S. Navy announced new policy guidance for complaints about harassment and discrimination that changes how those complaints will be managed.

Anonymous allegations of misconduct that occur in the Navy or Marine Corps will not be processed as a complaint under the Military Equal Opportunity program, which seeks to address unlawful discrimination and sexual harassment, the service announced. Instead, service members are encouraged to use the confidential reporting system, though the anonymous system remains available.

“This does not prevent a commander from taking appropriate action in response to an anonymous report,” a Navy administrative message said.

The reform follows a September 2025 Pentagon memo that called for the anonymous reporting system to be replaced with a confidential complaint system in order to “foster a more effective support and resolution-based program.”

Through the confidential complaint system, sailors are asked to identify themselves and provide information regarding the harassment or discrimination complaint to Navy or Marine Corps personnel tasked with receiving those complaints.

The military branches will document the report and send the service members to support services without requiring them to upgrade it to an informal or formal complaint, though they have that option, the administrative message said.

Personally identifying information contained in the confidential report can be forfeited for revelation if aspects of the complaint involve serious bodily harm, death, or admission of intent to commit a crime.

The Navy said that it will still process anonymous allegations regarding harassment, hazing and bullying, pending further guidance.

Making false official statements during complaints may violate the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to the Navy.

If a service member makes an informal complaint, the Navy and Marine Corps will offer conflict resolution methods in an attempt to resolve the situation. But the service member can still begin the MEO complaint process if they want to decline that remediation strategy or if the conflict resolution process doesn’t work.

Formal MEO complaints can be dismissed if the complaint is made more than 60 calendar days after the most recent incident occurred for an active-duty service member or 120 calendar days for a reserve service member; if the complaint doesn’t fall within the jurisdiction of the MEO office; if the complaint doesn’t yield enough information to investigate; if the incident was resolved; if a false statement was made; or if the individual who filed the complaint doesn’t comply with Navy requests for information.

The U.S. Navy first introduced a confidential option for reporting sexual harassment in February 2024, adding another way to document allegations of misconduct besides the formal, informal and anonymous ones offered.

Several months later, the Department of Defense Inspector General chastised the service for providing inadequate training and documentation methods for military officials handling the sensitive cases.

The Navy has made other notable updates to guidance surrounding serious instances of reported wrongdoing.

The service recently announced a new policy for sailors being investigated for sexual assault after a high-profile murder was committed by a service member previously charged with sexual assault.

Military personnel who are being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct, sexual assault or stalking will now only be permitted for brief relocation to shore commands, whereas prior policy only stipulated that a service member be temporarily transferred from their parent command to another command.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.