The Navy announced that it is delivering live entertainment to 50 installations as part of a program to help service members and their families relax and build community.

Operation Morale, Welfare and Recreation is bringing music acts to military facilities through April 2027. The event kicked off on Aug. 8 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island with Fitz and The Tantrums and Alana Springsteen.

“Quality of service is about ensuring our sailors and their families have the support, connections and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “Programs like Operation MWR help reduce stress, strengthen unit and family support networks, and sustain the personal resilience sailors need to meet demanding operational requirements.”

The concert series follows several MWR events, including an Oct. 16, 2025, performance by Jelly Roll and Gwen Stefani at Naval Station Norfolk.

While the Navy is still hammering out the details for upcoming shows, the list of upcoming concerts is as follows:

• Aug. 29, 2026 — Naval Station Norfolk: Teddy Swims with special guest Miranda Lambert and opening act DJ Vito

• Sept. 11, 2026 – Naval Weapons Station Crane: Preston James and Band

• Oct. 2, 2026 — Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs: Michael Kent

• Oct. 10, 2026 — Naval Base San Diego: Artist announcement forthcoming

• Oct. 17, 2026 — Naval Station Great Lakes: DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal

• April 30, 2027 — Naval Air Station Panama City: Artist announcement forthcoming

Service members and their families are not required to register for concerts in advance, but admission may be first-come, first-served at some venues with limited space.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.