The Navy is changing how enlisted advancement works. Eligible sailors in participating ratings are increasingly being connected to higher-paygrade billets, while nuclear sailors remain on a different advancement track.

According to a Navy spokesperson, the programs have different functions, requirements and candidate pools. The differences are underscored by the service’s 2026 Nuclear Meritorious Advancement Program guidance, issued Aug. 19, which continues a quota-based advancement path for nuclear sailors, while 14 ratings are fully integrated into Billet-Based Advancement, or BBA.

For the 14 ratings fully integrated into the BBA construct, advancement opportunities include Advance to Position and Command Advance to Position.

The fully integrated ratings include aviation boatswain’s mate equipment, aviation boatswain’s mate fuels, aviation boatswain’s mate handling, aviation structural mechanic, aviation ordnanceman, culinary specialist, damage controlman, electrician’s mate, interior communications electrician, gunner’s mate, gas turbine systems technician-mechanical, machinist’s mate, quartermaster and retail services specialist.

Under Advance to Position, eligible E-4 sailors who passed the E-5 exam or Rating Knowledge Exam (RKE), and E-5 sailors who passed the E-6 exam or RKE, negotiate through MyNavy Assignment for specific billets at the next higher paygrade and advance upon reporting to the billet.

Applications are scored using the Navy’s Sailor Scoring Criteria, which considers factors including performance evaluations, education, warfare qualifications, awards and previous sea time.

Under Command Advance to Position, an eligible sailor is nominated by the commanding officer to fill a vacant or soon-to-be-vacant higher-paygrade billet at the sailor’s current sea-duty activity.

The Navy says BBA is intended to better align sailor talent with unit job requirements, fill mission-critical billets and give sailors more control over their careers. Under BBA, sailors can pursue advancement through a talent marketplace rather than relying solely on the traditional exam-and-quota model.

Nuclear sailors are excluded from the BBA transition and remain under their existing advancement process, according to Navy guidance.

The Nuclear Meritorious Advancement Program provides that path for selected nuclear sailors. Under the 2026 program, E-5 and E-6 Nuclear MAP quotas are distributed by the Nuclear Community Manager, OPNAV N133, to type commanders to select and reward top-performing nuclear sailors throughout the force.

Navy officials told Military Times that Nuclear MAP has separate eligibility requirements and an annual quota that cannot be exceeded.

A Navy spokesperson said BBA and Nuclear MAP are both merit-based programs that offer accelerated advancement, but have different functions, requirements and candidate pools.

The Navy spokesperson also said Nuclear MAP allows commanding officers to advance top-performing nuclear sailors to the next paygrade without consideration of the Rating Knowledge Exam, while sailors must meet the program’s separate eligibility requirements, including applicable time-in-rate requirements.

For BBA sailors, the Navy allows eligible sailors to apply for higher-paygrade billets through MyNavy Assignment. According to the Navy, sailors can apply for up to six billets, 10 times each year, and there are no time-in-rate requirements for E-4 and E-5 sailors under BBA.

The Navy’s 2026 Advancement Manual distinguishes BBA from MAP. Under BBA, advancement is tied to a specific higher-paygrade billet, while MAP provides a separate advancement mechanism that does not require a sailor to fill a specific higher-paygrade billet. The Navy describes CA2P as billet-driven and MAP as quota-driven.

The Navy has been asked why the 14 ratings were selected for BBA, why nuclear ratings remain outside the program and what specific personnel or operational considerations drove that decision. The service also has been asked whether it tracks retention or continuation outcomes for sailors who advance through either program, and whether those outcomes inform the Navy’s approach to advancement.

The Navy did not respond to those questions by publication.

Natalie Oliverio is an independent journalist and Navy veteran who covers military and veterans’ issues. Drawing on her experience as a talent executive and mentor, she writes about the policies, people and programs shaping the military community.