President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on social media that he was nominating Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao to assume the position full time.

The former Virginia Senate candidate and special operations veteran took over the temporary role in April 2026 after the previous acting Navy secretary, John Phelan, was fired.

“I am pleased to nominate a true warrior, Hung Cao, to become the next secretary of the Navy,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “We need patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps, and I can think of no one better than him to make sure our great Navy and Marine Corps remain the fiercest and best force the world has ever seen.”

Cao, who previously served as under secretary of the Navy, outlined his vision as acting Navy secretary in April as one focused on alpha males and alpha females, as well as on delivering a high- and low-mix of ships to fulfill the promise of the Golden Fleet.

Speaking at the Modern Day Marine exposition in Washington, D.C., Cao said he was focused on working within the confines of the Navy budget to improve ships, aircraft and equipment, while keeping an eye on maintenance.

He spoke about the importance of delivering the sixth-generation aircraft F/A-XX, the new Navy Medium Landing Ship and more amphibious transport docks.

The acting Navy secretary has also stressed the need to control the narrative and provide information about the service that instills trust within the American people. Cao established the Department of the Navy Communication Strategy in a June administrative message in an attempt to deliver on this promise.

After moving to America as a Vietnamese refugee in 1975, Cao went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and serve in the military for 25 years, deploying with special operations forces to Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. He also earned a master’s degree in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School.

He attempted to unseat Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in the 2024 Senate race, but lost after launching a campaign that criticized diversity and inclusion efforts in the military.

Cao acknowledged the Navy secretary nomination soon after it was announced.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Cao said in a social media post. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to lead the great warriors of the Navy and Marine Corps team. I’m grateful for your leadership and support as we continue to get after shipbuilding and ensure the defense of the homeland.”

Before taking the full-time role, the Senate must vote whether to confirm Cao’s nomination.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.