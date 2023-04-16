After a leak gushed 20,000 gallons of jet fuel into a well that families relied on for water, many service members and spouses stationed in Hawaii are still distrusting of their water supply. One 10-year Army spouse, who was living on Aliamanu Military Reservation during the November 2021 fuel leak, shares her difficult experience of living without water for four months, and what she thinks about it all now.

Lindsey Wilson was an Army spouse for 10 years. She and her family were stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in December 2020 and lived on Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR). On Nov. 28, 2021 they found out their water had been contaminated with jet fuel due to a major leak from the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility. They were without water for four months. They left Oahu in July 2022 for Montana after her husband retired from the Army.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges.

