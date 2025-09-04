Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Navy
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
GearScout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Photo Galleries
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Marine Aviator honored for role in mission against Houthi bases
Marine Aviator honored for role in mission against Houthi bases
Marine of the Year Maj. Zachary Sessa served as a tactics instructor for his squadron ahead of a mission in November 2024 to take out Houthi weapons depots.
12 hours ago
Latest Videos
Coast Guard team honored for response to DC air tragedy
First Guardian to graduate from Army Drill Sergeant Academy honored
Elizabeth Dole honored for advocacy on behalf of veterans, caregivers
First all-female air crew honored for 'Ace' status after drone attack
Team leader who thwarted pirate attack honored as Sailor of the Year
Solider of the Year pulled crash survivor out of the sea
Rebuilding American sea power
Navy CTO discusses accelerating tech adoption and industry partnerships
Building quantum-safe cyber infrastructure
A conversation with U.S. Representative Rob Wittman
Advancing collective security in the Indo-Pacific
What is a Credit Utilization Ratio? — Money Minute
DARPA programs look to change the face of casualty care in the age of the drones
How DARPA is producing a shelf-stable, transportable blood substitute
Are lantern flies a national security threat?
Trending Now
Incoming chief of naval operations sets new bar for sailor well-being
Carrier landings no longer required for Navy pilots’ Wings of Gold
Boatswain’s mate faced down pirates during Middle East deployment
USS George Washington returns to Japanese homeport
Keel laid for Navy’s second Columbia-class nuclear strike submarine