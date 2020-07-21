Navy chief pleads guilty to child porn charge

A Navy chief pleaded guilty to a child pornography possession charge earlier this month, officials confirmed.

Chief Personnel Specialist Justin D. McQuillin was charged with “knowingly and wrongfully” possessing “videos of minors…engaging in sexually explicit conduct” from October 2017 to May 2018 while on active duty with Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, according to his charge sheet.

McQuillin pleaded guilty on July 3 and was sentenced to two years’ confinement and a dishonorable discharge, according to Arwen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for Navy Region Southeast.

Fitzgerald said there was a plea agreement in the case, but she did not respond to requests for further information or trial result records.

“I do not know where he will serve his confinement at this point,” she said in an email.

In response to a request for comment from the chief’s attorney, Fitzgerald said his military counsel “will not be providing comment.”

Officials with the Navy’s Defense Service Office Southeast did not respond to a separate request from Navy Times to speak to McQuillin’s attorney.

A native of Louisiana, McQuillin enlisted in 2003 and made chief in 2018, according to his service record.

He has been assigned to Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee since May 2017, records show.