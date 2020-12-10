Midshipmen to begin winter break after Army-Navy game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy’s midshipmen in Maryland will finish off their fall semester with the Army-Navy football game before heading off on winter break.

The break will kick off Sunday, a day after the football game in New York, Provost Andrew Phillips said Monday during the Board of Visitors meeting. It will be the first time midshipmen who have not been traveling for sports will be able to leave Maryland, The Capital Gazette reported.

The Naval Academy had plans to allow students to spend Thanksgiving with visiting family, but those plans were canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases. The annual parents weekend was also scrapped.

Classes for the spring semester will start on Jan. 19. The academy will have virtual learning for the first week of classes and hybrid classes will resume on the second week, Phillips said.