Naval Academy midshipman dies while on leave

1 hour ago
A sign stands outside of an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., on Jan. 9, 2014. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Monday night while on leave, according to an academy statement.

The student’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours, pending next-of-kin notification.

Few other details were released Tuesday, and the academy said the death is under investigation.

The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, coaches and staff were informed of the death Tuesday afternoon.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends and loves one during this time of grief,” the academy said. “Counseling services and support are available to midshipman, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipman Development Center.”

About

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

