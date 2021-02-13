Norfolk sailor dies of COVID-19 complications

A Norfolk-based U.S. sailor died Friday of COVID-19 related complications, the third active-duty sailor to die this month after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Assigned to the amphibious assault ship Wasp, the sailor’s identity was withheld Friday pending next-of-kin notification.

The sailor had been ill for some time and was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Jan. 17 before being transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29, according to a Navy statement.

“We offer our condolences and join the Sailor’s family, friends and shipmates in mourning the loss of this Sailor,” the Navy said.