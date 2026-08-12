Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Search
Close
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Show News sub sections
Your Navy
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Show Pay & Benefits sub sections
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Show Off Duty sub sections
GearScout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Show Education & Transition sub sections
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Show Veterans sub sections
Military History
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Show Military Honor sub sections
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
MilTech
Special Projects
Show Special Projects sub sections
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Photo Galleries
Military Native
Show Military Native sub sections
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
See which design won DARPA’s challenge to make a drone that can carry four times its own weight
See which design won DARPA’s challenge to make a drone that can carry four times its own weight
Looking for innovation in the small drone field, DARPA offers up millions in prize money in the Lift Challenge. See which design won.
9 hours ago
Latest Videos
Could you make it through Denmark’s bootcamp for civilian conscripts?
The cost of new battleships in a Golden Fleet | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.11.26
What does a modern battleship cost? A lot. | Headlines
Big moves in missile production amid stockpile reports | Defense Dollars
What a Clean Title Really Means for Your Wallet
Navy Reserve retention bonuses on the rise | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.7.26
Trump forms new commission to address quality of life issues for military spouses
Step inside the soon-to-open Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial
New Navy Reserve bonuses and the Osprey closes a chapter | Headlines
Back to school savings in 60 seconds | Money Minute
Avoid scams that target military members and families | MOAA Updates
Step inside the Museum of American Jewish Military History
Navy deploys GARC uncrewed surface vessel in first live-fire exercise
D-Day beaches become UNESCO World Heritage sites
France deploys military aircraft to fight wildfires
Trending Now
Multiple USS Abraham Lincoln sailors have tried to go overboard amid extended deployment, families say
Navy bringing free concerts to 50 installations
Navy restricts process for anonymously reporting harassment and discrimination
Asbestos, mold and crumbling walls: The US military’s Pacific bases are falling apart
Navy removes California-based medicine and readiness CO