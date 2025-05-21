The Pentagon announced Wednesday it has accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar, a week after the Gulf state was reported to be providing the plane as a gift to President Donald Trump for use as Air Force One.

“The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing 747-8 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations. The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the President of the United States,” Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The Air Force said it is also preparing to award a contract to convert the Boeing 747-8 into a presidential transport plane, though details on that deal are classified and would not be released.

Many Democrats in Congress — and some Republican media figures — have questioned whether such a gift is legal, or even practical, given the extensive overhaul necessary to ensure the plane complies with security protocols and military standards.

When asked about the gift at an event from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump grew visibly angry and repeatedly attacked the reporter who posed the question.

“They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it’s a great thing,” Trump said.

Article I of the Constitution specifically bans U.S. government officials from accepting titles or gifts from foreign monarchs without the approval of Congress.

Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services subcommittee that oversees Air Force One, has critiqued the gift, filing an amendment during a marathon session of Congress this week that would ban any funds from helping to renovate the airplane for military use.

Some lawmakers and aviation experts have also expressed concern about the complexity and potential security ramifications of modifying a foreign-gifted Boeing 747-8 into an aircraft that must essentially be a flying White House situation room.

Air Force One aircraft are typically upgraded with secure communications systems, military-grade power systems and classified self-defense systems in case an adversary tries to attack the president.

They also have medical facilities that would allow doctors to treat an injured or sick president while in flight.

If a nuclear war or other catastrophic emergency erupts, the president must be able to direct U.S. forces and other assets securely from the plane.

Boeing is now converting another pair of 747-8s into Air Force One planes under the VC-25B program. But that effort has been in the works for the better part of a decade and is far behind schedule, due to challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties finding enough workers with the requisite security clearance to work on the planes.

The new Air Force One aircraft were originally due to be delivered in 2024 but are now not expected until 2029. The Air Force said earlier this month it is considering changes to the requirements for the jets that would allow it to shave about two years off the schedule.

But critics of the Qatari 747 plan say it’s unrealistic to expect this jet to be ready for Trump’s use by the end of the year, without taking shortcuts that could compromise the plane’s readiness and security.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers Tuesday that transforming any civilian aircraft, including this one, into an Air Force One would require “significant modifications.” Meink said the Air Force is now studying what work will need to be done on the Qatari 747.

Meink also told Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., that he would not allow security standards for the plane to slip, and would warn Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if the Air Force is unable to address any threats while modifying the plane.

From the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump himself mentioned the undelivered Air Force One jets, gesturing to a model of one on a nearby table.

“Boeing’s a little bit late, unfortunately,” Trump said.

“I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was meeting with the president, said to laughter.

